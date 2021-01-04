(WGGB/WSHM) -- Doctors are warning that the Moderna vaccine can cause allergic reactions for people with cosmetic facial fillers.
However, that doesn’t mean you shouldn't be vaccinated if you have them.
Throughout the pandemic, there has been a huge demand for a one cosmetic procedure in particular: cosmetic facial fillers.
“The injectable market has really exploded since the pandemic because people are looking at their faces all day doing Zoom and Facetimes all day,” said oral and maxillofacial surgeon Dr. Elie Ferneini.
That is why it’s important to note that in Moderna’s three month clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine, three patients reported allergic reactions in relation to their recent facial fillers.
“Any filler patient, we tell them that this may be a coincidence…only three patients out of 30,000…but this is what the data is showing up,” Ferneini explained.
Speaking to Western Mass News via Zoom, Ferneini said he is warning his patients to be aware of this risk if getting the Moderna vaccine and to exercise caution.
“If you plan on getting vaccinated next week or the week after, I would hold off on getting any filler procedures done. Get vaccinated, wait a couple weeks,” Ferneini noted.
Ferneini said the main reason for the allergic reactions is due to the vaccine impacting your immune system.
“Any vaccine technology, when you get vaccinated, hypes up your immune system and any time your immune system is ramped up, it attacks anything which is foreign, so facial fillers…although they are very biocompatible and have been used for a long time…they are still a foreign body,” Ferneini added.
However, Ferneini also made it clear that if you do have facial fillers, you don’t need to be afraid of getting the vaccine.
“Since the reaction was still minor, I would still recommend people to have fillers and to obviously get the vaccine…They were treated with local measures, anti-histamines and anti-inflammatory agents. The problem was resolved,” Ferneini said.
If you’re still concerned, Ferneini added, “Maybe go Pfizer versus Moderna because in the Pfizer trial, there was no immune response to the filler material…Remember that both trials are just trials and the Moderna vaccine study was only studied for three months, so it’s going to take us a while to know the exact outcomes.”
