SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the CDC are warning people that as tempting as it may be, avoid large gatherings this Labor Day weekend.
The same holds true in the Bay State.
We sat down with Dr. Robert Roose, the chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center, to get answers on how to avoid spikes in COVID-19 cases that we saw following other holiday weekends over the summer.
Memorial Day weekend, people across the country hit the beach, pool parties, and other large gatherings.
The July 4th holiday weekend was the same story and after both holiday weekends, the U.S. saw spikes in cases of COVID-19.
With Labor Day weekend upon us, Roose said, “Any time that there's a holiday weekend now, I think there's concerns within the holiday weekend.”
Roose told Western Mass News that while Massachusetts has an encouragingly low positive case rate, there continues to be hot spots, even in western Mass.
“We have had instances, even here in our local community in the town where I live - South Hadley - that had a small uptick in cases several weeks ago related to a cluster of infections where a cluster of young people, I think 18 to 21, where they gathered inside with others,”
Roose worries that those who have not experienced COVID-19 or have a loved one with the virus will become complacent.
“I worry a little bit that people go about their life and they do what they do and haven't got it thus far or haven't known people directly and it gives them a false sense of security that they're going to be fine here on out and I've found that that's not the case,” Roose noted.
Researchers at John's Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center point to evidence that transmission is happening, even in smaller, often family-based parties and get-togethers, graduations, Fourth of July picnics.
Roose said masks are still a must, even in smaller gatherings, and said it only takes one person to become infected.
“Be reminded that we're all in this together. You have a great opportunity to continue to move us forward in that journey and it only takes one. Each of our actions can either move us forward or cause us to step back,” Roose noted.
Members of the CDC and other medical professionals are also advising college students remain on-campus over the long Labor Day weekend to avoid going home and potentially exposing family members to COVID-19.
