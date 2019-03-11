SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New details are emerging in the case of a woman accused of operating a cocaine trafficking operation out of her home and daycare in Springfield.
Court records obtained by Western Mass News show that this is Elsie Pereira's first drug-related offense in Springfield. She's charged with one count of trafficking an amount of cocaine greater than 200 grams.
However, as those court papers show, police believe pereiraPs alleged cocaine deliveries should be measured in pounds.
On March 4, State Police said they were called by a United States postal inspector to investigate a suspicious package addressed to Elsie Pereira of 171 Pine Street.
Court documents acquired by Western Mass News show the suspicious package piqued the discerning nose of a State Police K-9.
According to the State Police's "statement of facts" on the case, that package tested positive for cocaine.
Police said they found two kilos of cocaine in the package addressed to Pereira. That's around 4.5 pounds.
According to the court documents we obtained, the mail inspector had seen a pattern of more than 10 similarly suspicious packages - all seem sent to the same address.
In total, the packages weighed more than 100 pounds.
On March 4, police said that they observed a man pacing on Pereira's front porch. They said they watched Pereira leave her home and daycare from the back around 3:40 in the afternoon and drive away at a high rate of speed.
A short time later, court documents show Pereira walked into a Main Street postal facilty to inquire about an incoming package.
Police said that they decided to have Periera retrieve her package at the post office, rather than having it delivered to her home.
At 6:45, Pereira reportedly signed for her package and left the post office, where she was arrested and interviewed.
Court documents show Pereira admitted to accepting numerous packages, saying she was paid $500 for each one.
According to the documents, postal records indicate previous packages were delivered during her daycare's hours of operation.
Pereria was released on $2,000 bail.
