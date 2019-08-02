SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's exclusive new information on a story Western Mass News has been following involving the disappearance and death of Achim Bailey, last seen leaving Samuel’s Bar in Springfield.
In the months since, bar safety has been a top concern for unrelated reasons.
This summer, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno called for the shut down of Club Aquarius following a shooting nearby. That owner is now facing the license commission and it has many asking why Samuel’s has not had a hearing following the disappearance of Achim.
The community has rallied around the story of Achim Bailey’s disappearance.
Months later, many want to know what happened, how it could’ve been prevented, and if anyone is going to be held accountable.
That’s why we took those concerns to the city’s licensing commission.
These are some of the last recorded steps of Achim Bailey from the early morning hours of January 13.
What we know leading up to this point, Achim was asked to leave Samuel’s at the Basketball Hall of Fame after allegedly flirting inappropriately with a woman at the bar.
Achim would later be reported missing, all while his family offered thousands of dollars in reward money for his safe return home.
His phone was found 12 days later at the location it was last pinged, but that was the only lead until his body was found in the Connecticut River in Longmeadow two months after his disappearance.
The question remains: did Samuel’s follow their protocol in Achim’s case? To get answers, Western Mass News obtained the bar’s security plan.
To ensure safety of patrons, several bars - including Samuel’s - submit a security plan to the city detailing how they will handle different situations.
In theirs, it says “all security footage recorded on the security cameras will be retained for a period of thirty days.”
The owner of Samuel’s told us this did not happen the night Achim was there because the cameras system’s DVR was not working because of a maintenance issue at the Hall of Fame months earlier.
Colebrook, the property management company of the Hall of Fame, never returned our calls to confirm that.
Now, per Samuel’s security plan, it says “patrons whose behavior may jeopardize their own safety or the safety of others should be addressed and asked to cease whatever seems to be problematic.”
However, the owner of Samuel’s told us after a woman accused him of flirting inappropriately, he was not warned and instead asked to leave immediately because it was 20 minutes until closing.
But their security plan says “never remove a person who is too intoxicated to drive,” and they “should give the subject the opportunity to get a ride from a friend, call a cab, or call an Uber.”
The owner told us that this did not happen because he said Achim did not appear to be a danger to himself.
Western Mass News has also obtained new documents that detail the police investigation into Achim’s disappearance.
According to Officer Barry Delamarter with the Strategic Impact Unit, the bouncer that kicked him out told police “Achim was not stumbling or unsteady on his feet and walked out on his own without incident.”
But in this video we showed you back in February, Achim’s parents said they believe their son was intoxicated.
The plan also says, “attempt to locate their friends to arrange transportation" but the owner of Samuel’s told us this did not happen because security figured his friends would be joining him outside when the bar was set to close minutes after he was kicked out.
According to the Baileys, Achim was alone at the bar at that point. The family member he had arrived with had left shortly after midnight.
Under their removal protocol, it says, “if the subject is cooperative, assign a member of the security team to wait with them just outside.”
The owner of samuel’s confirms this also did not happen.
It is worth noting, it was 13 degrees the night Achim went missing.
Lastly, their security plan says Samuel’s would file an incident report if a subject is dismissed for any reason. The plan says, “incident reports must contain facts only in bulleted format coinciding to the timeline of the observations.”
But the owner told Western Mass News that since Achim left without protest, it was a busy night, so no report was filed.
So we asked Alycia Days, the director of licensing in the City of Springfield, what happens when a bar doesn’t abide by their security plan?
“Most of the time, the licensee will say ‘I violated, and what will you give me as a result of it? Is it a letter of warning, will I be suspended, exactly what will happen as a result of this violation?'”
Days said in the case of Samuel’s, that has not happened.
According to Officer Delamarter’s report, “based on a review of eye witness accounts, video footage obtained in the area, and the debit card activity from Mr. Bailey’s debit card; there is not sufficient evidence to prove over service.”
With that said, what’s next for Samuel’s?
“The reality is this. The public sees only certain pieces of what’s happening. There’s a lot of things that are transpiring that are not in the public view. It doesn’t mean we’re not concerned, it doesn’t mean we’re not investigating, but some incidents take longer than others," Days said.
We asked the question that many in the community want answered.
Reporter: "At this time, no hearing has been held for Samuel’s, correct?"
"That’s correct," Days noted.
Reporter: "Are there any plans in the near future at this point for one to be held?"
"If the investigation we’re conducting warrants a hearing, then one will be held at that time," Days added.
We should note that we did reach out to Sarno’s office for comment on this story. However, they told me all questions must go through Alycia Days. She told us that just like Aquarius, Samuel’s has an entertainment license which Mayor Sarno oversees.
The reason Aquarius had a hearing regarding theirs is because the mayor called on one to happen, but like you heard at the end there, Alycia confirms that no hearing has been called yet for Samuel’s.
