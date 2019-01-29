SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are learning new details about how the massive marijuana bust in downtown Springfield over the weekend unfolded.
This as the two suspects arrested in that bust faced a judge in court Tuesday morning.
According to documents we obtained in court today, a patron of Smokey Joe's Cigar Bar, which shares a building with the Mardi Gras Gentlemans Club, alerted officers to what they called a weed party.
To say it was an undercover operation might be a generous term as the documents revealed just how easy it was for officers to get inside.
At 9:30 on Friday evening, undercover Springfield officers entered the Dwight Street door of this downtown Springfield building.
In court documents obtained by Western Mass News, a man wearing a security shirt directed the officers to third floor when they asked him about the location of the weed party.
It's noted that the man in the security shirt did not ask them who they were or why they were going to the party.
Documents reveal that when the officers got upstairs, they paid a $20 cover to a woman at a front desk, who marked their hands with a blue 'X' so they could leave and re-enter.
According to the documents, what police found inside was akin to an indoor farmer's market - 30 to 40 vendors selling their wares on folding tables.
Police said that around 150 customers were milling about the vendor tables and smoking marijuana openly.
Two of those vendor tables where police bought marijuana, reportedly belonged to Alissa Nowak and Hermant Shani, the only two people charged so far in this bust.
Nowak and Shani both pleaded not guilty in district court Tuesday morning to marijuana distribution charges, but because there were dozens of other vendors and a clearly-organized process of sale, police are continuing to look for the people who set up the weed party.
Over the phone, the Springfield License Commission confirmed to Western Mass News that no processes have been set in motion to revoke the Mardi Gras' liquor license.
As it stands, the Mardi Gras is still open and operational. We spoke with employees inside today, who referred us to the club's lawyer.
Western Mass News visited the offices of Daniel Kelly, but he did not return our request for an interview.
One of the big questions right now is whether or not those at the Mardi Gras Club knew about what was going on upstairs. We dug through Springfield's city records and BSC Realty owns the entire building, but there is no word on who currently occupies the third floor.
