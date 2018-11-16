SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new details tonight about a Springfield case that has gained national attention.
Stewart Weldon was arrested in May on kidnapping charges and in August, a grand jury indicted him on 52 new charges, including kidnapping, rape, and strangulation.
Thirty-plus pages of court documents go in-depth regarding the investigation into Weldon.
They include criminal complaints, an affidavit, search warrants, and detailed list of evidence collected in and around the Page Boulevard home where the bodies of three missing women were found.
A 13 page evidence list is shedding new light on the case against Weldon.
Weldon faces 52 charges, involving 11 victims.
One of his alleged victims is Ernestine Ryans. Her brother, Anthony, spoke exclusively to Western Mass News about the new information.
"My family and I had met with the district attorney, so they had told us what happened in my sister’s case, so we knew what part of the house she was found in, so I honed in on that part and what was found. There were some things found, so you kind of knew what kind of happened to her based on what was found in that particular area of the house. It wasn’t a good thing. You hadn’t heard anything in a while, but it kind of brought up some old wounds again kind of thinking about how she spent her final moments. Not pleasant, not pleasant to think about," said Anthony Ryans.
Court documents list 196 items recovered as evidence in and around the home Weldon was living at on Page Boulevard. They include pieces of clothing, wooden sticks wrapped in wire, zip ties, rolls of tape, empty bleach bottles, and a knife blade.
Investigators said that three women's bodies were found in the basement, garage, and under a wood tool shed. Two of the them were found tied up, according to the documents.
"It was like a house of terror. That’s basically what it was. It was a torture chamber. It’s hard not to assume that’s what happened to some of these girls. They were tortured. Just what was found in the house indicates that they definitely went through some torture. There’s no doubt about that. Unfortunately, some of the victims, they had their hardships in life, but they didn’t deserve for their lives to end in the way that it did. That’s the sad part out of all of this. He was a monster, a monster." Anthony Ryans added.
The court documents also include a reference to a living victim. According to the documents, that woman said Weldon tried to kidnap her, but she was able to get away.
After receiving the documents, we were notified by the D.A.’s office that the living individual’s name was included inadvertently and that they received a court order to not disclose the named victim.
As an ethical matter, Western Mass News has not published that name.
Weldon remains behind bars without the right to bail.
