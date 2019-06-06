Editor's note: some of the details contained within this story are disturbing
SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new details into what happened inside a Sheffield home before it was engulfed in flames on March 13.
The five bodies of a family were found inside and authorities began investigating it as a quadruple murder-suicide.
Today, Western Mass News obtained new court documents revealing what investigators found inside the home at 1343 Home Road as they battled the fire.
The report from Mass. State Police outlined how firefighters uncovered death and destruction on each floor of the Sheffield home.
Investigators said the home was the last part of the Karpinkski family to be destroyed at hands of the Luke Karpinski, the family's father.
As a warning, the details you are about to read are both gruesome and disturbing.
Western Mass News combed through the newly released State Police report as investigators said their response to a structure fire call quickly revealed something more sinister.
Firefighters said they first found the body of Justine Wilbur in the furnace room. Investigators immediately noticing her throat had been slit deeply, stating in the report “the laceration was such that it could not have realistically been caused by an accident of any imaginable kind."
Investigators then found two gas cans on the second floor. According to the report, they were placed in a way to maximize the spill of gas throughout the floor.
In the report, investigators say the Karpinkski children were found dead in the master bedroom. Though the report says they were badly burned, one first responder was paraphrased by State Police saying "he could clearly tell the three bodies were children" and "he noted that all three bodies appeared to be together as if they were huddled together upon there [sic] death."
In the master bathroom, the bodies of two dogs were found, locked in way that they could not escape.
From there, investigators found Luke Karpinkski on the third floor loft space. His body was badly burned, and investigators didn't notice any weapons nearby.
State Police said that based on what was found: "it is apparent to all investigators on scene, in the aggregate, that the propane was utilized to further accelerate the fire..." and "...perpetuating the apparent homicide and destructing of evidence related thereto."
Meanwhile, neighbors said that the Karpinski family showed few signs of turmoil before the March 13 incident.
According to the documents, close family members and neighbors said domestic issues between the couple and their children were unheard of.
One neighbor - paraphrased by police in the report - said she heard yelling and arguing on a monthly basis, but what caused a few arguments to escalate into murder is unclear.
Neighbors along Home Road declined to be interviewed and a friend of Justine Wilbur told Western Mass News the entire street is still healing.
Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington said she is still awaiting final medical and forensic reports, but she said all the evidence up until this point suggests Luke Karpinkski was the one who murdered his family and set the home on fire.
Meanwhile, amid caution tape and “No Trespassing” signs, a small memorial has been set up for the family outside the boarded-up home.
