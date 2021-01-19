EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Developing news to a story Western Mass News has been following from the beginning.

The East Longmeadow Planning Board has rescinded the special permit of Pampered Pets Doggy Daycare and Spa.

The vote came after a dog was mauled there and later died.

The meeting Tuesday lasted around two hours. There was emotional testimony on both sides, but ultimately the planning board rescinded the permit.

“Ollie brought levity and joy and pure sweetness every day he was in our lives,” dog owner Amy Baxter said.

On Tuesday, the East Longmeadow Planning Board heard testimony lasting around two hours both in favor and against rescinding the special permit of Pampered Pets Doggy Daycare and Spa.

“This is an incredibly unfortunate event, there's a dog that passed away, and obviously that’s extremely emotional. Ms. Degon took the time to start a doggie daycare because she loves animals and wants to take care of them,” Jane Mantolesky, attorney for the daycare said.

The meeting comes months after a seven-month-old labradoodle puppy named Ollie was mauled while in the care of the daycare and later died from his injuries.

“No one likes of this conversation and everyone is upset by it for sure, but at the end of the day, there’s a responsibility in a liability that would be considered serious,” East Longmeadow Planning Board member Tyde Richards said.

The planning board expressed concern over the supervision at the daycare, which owner Denise Degon said was not the case.

“I have more than enough staff. I actually wanted to be cautious to make sure I had more than enough,” Degon said.

But Amy Baxter, Ollie’s owner, said her family's puppy would still be here today if rules were followed and protocols were in place.

“The kennel’s owner operates and manages her business in a manner that is unsafe and shows total disregard for the safety of the animals in her care,” Baxter said.

Ultimately the planning board found violations in the business’ special permit and voted to take it away.

“I make a motion to resend the special permit that was given to Ms. Degon for the business,” East Longmeadow Planning Board member Pete Punderson said.

At this point, it's still unclear if the business can operate in any capacity or not. Western Mass News reached out to the town manager but is still waiting to hear back.