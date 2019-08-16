SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A little dog, found on the streets of Springfield with two broken legs, is recovering.
Animal control officers said Friday they need the public's help to find out if the dog has an owner and what happened.
It is a story you will only see on Western Mass News.
Animal control officers brought the little chihuahua to Dakin Humane Society in Springfield, who was then transferred to the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield Thursday night in rough shape.
TJO Executive Director Pam Peebles told Western Mass News the person who found this little girl - that staff has now named Foxy - said she was lying in an area of Dickinson and Orange Streets.
"So right now, we have no idea what happened to her, where she came from, who's the dog she is, we'd love to learn more about that," Peebles said.
So far, no one has claimed her.
"We'd love to help her get back to her family if there's a family out there that cares about her and wants her back or if anyone knows anything about what led to these injuries, we'd sure love to know more about it. She's certainly an identifiable little dog at three pounds," Peebles explained.
Despite obvious pain, Peebles said Foxy loves being held and her prognosis is good, even speaking up during the interview.
"We think her prognosis is beautiful and if she's not claimed, I'm kinda afraid to say this because who wouldn't want this beautiful dog, but she will be up for adoption," Peebles noted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact TJO.
If Foxy is not claimed, Western Mass News was told it will be a while before she is ready for adoption, that she will need another surgery, and at least a month or two of recovery and rehab.
