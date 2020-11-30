(WGGB/WSHM) -- We have a sad update to a story Western Mass News first brought you back in the fall.

The dog that was mauled at an East Longmeadow dog daycare has died.

Now, Ollie’s family is trying to help other pets in his memory.

Ollie got surgery after surgery to try and heal his injuries.

His family said they are partnering with Dakin Humane Society to help financially struggling families get veterinary care they might not otherwise be able to afford.

“He fought just as hard as his little body could,” said Amy Baxter, Ollie’s owner.

At not even a year old, labradoodle Ollie saw his first and his last Thanksgiving.

“My daughter and I held him while he found his peace,” Baxter added.

Baxter said her dog died Saturday from an infection – one, she said, stems from an October dog mauling at Pampered Pets Doggy Daycare and Spa in East Longmeadow.

Ollie’s story captured nationwide attention and now a state senate bill is in the works to put more legislative oversight into pet day cares.

“I think it’s opened a lot of people’s eyes to the perils of any facility where your dog is off leash,” Baxter noted.

However, Baxter didn’t want to wait until the next legislative session to begin positive changes in Ollie’s name. She and her daughter, Isabel, are partnering with Dakin Humane Society to start a memorial fund, raising money for low-cost vet care for financially struggling families.

“Even just some of the basics, everything from vaccines to just some basic illness how that isn’t always reachable for folks,” said Carmine Dicenso, executive director of Dakin Humane Society.

It’s a heartbreaking chapter in Ollie’s story, but it’s a story that will live on thanks to the care of community

“We just wanted to find a way for people to channel that energy into doing something good for the community,” said Isabel Baxter-Paris.

Those who want to support Baxter’s efforts can visit Dakin’s website and on the donation page, make a note in the comment section specifying it’s for Ollie’s fund.

Dakin Humane Society will also accept a mailed check with a written note specifying the same.

We reached out to Pampered Pets Dog Daycare for a statement. They directed us to their attorney.