SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield woman claims her dog was mauled to death on her property in October.
Over a month later, she said she wants to see more done when it comes to investigating the situation.
Cheryl Malone said two large dogs mauled her dog after diving under a fence on her property.
She said the two dogs were released back to their owners and she still isn’t sure whether they’ve been determined to be dangerous.
“Prince was like my everything,” Malone explained.
Malone said she still can’t look at her yard more than a month after her senior dog, Prince, died there.
“Just ran outside screaming ‘they’re killing him, they’re killing him,’” Malone noted.
She said on October 17, two large dogs got away from their owners, ran under the chain link fence in her yard, and attacked Prince.
“He just dropped to the ground...he was already dead,” Malone added.
She called the police and said the two dogs were taken away, but only temporarily.
“I have to go by that house where they live and I happened to see those two dogs in their yard and I lost it,” Malone noted.
Malone said she requested a hearing into the dog’s behavior to determine if they are too dangerous and hasn’t heard back yet from the city.
In the meantime, she’s concerned they could hurt another family or animal.
“Keep them away from people, where they think they might harm somebody else. They need to realize that’s a big responsibility having dogs like that,” Malone said.
We reached out to the city and to animal control for a response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.