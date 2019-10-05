WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are continuing to investigate a fire that broke out at a home Saturday afternoon.
According to West Springfield Fire officials, around 12:35 p.m., crews were called to a report of a structure fire at 38 Valley View Drive.
Officials encountered heavy fire in the front of the home upon arrival.
Firefighters were on scene for most of the afternoon working to extinguish the flames.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that the homeowners were not home when the fire broke out.
However, a dog was inside the home and died from smoke inhalation.
No other injuries were reported.
It is unclear if the occupants that live at the Valley View Drive residence were displaced.
An estimated cost of damages has not been released yet.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the West Springfield Fire Department.
