CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are looking into what sparked a house fire Friday evening.
Firefighters were called to a home on Cecile Drive around 5:30 p.m.
Chicopee Fire officials say that a dog has died and at least four people, two of them children, were displaced as a result of the fire.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.
