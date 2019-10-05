WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One dog has died and at least four people are without a place to call home after a fire that broke out at a West Springfield home Saturday afternoon.
According to West Springfield Fire officials, around 12:35 p.m., crews were called to a report of a structure fire at 38 Valley View Drive.
Firefighters encountered heavy flames emitting from in the front of the home upon arrival.
Crews were on scene for most of the afternoon working to extinguish the flames.
We're told that the homeowners had gone out when the fire broke out, but a dog was inside and died from smoke inhalation.
No other injuries were reported.
According to West Springfield Deputy Fire Chief Bob Manchino, at least four people were displaced and estimates the cost of damages at $150,000.
Deputy Chief Manchino adds that while the cause of the fire remains under investigation, they are not ruling out the possibility that it was electrical in nature.
