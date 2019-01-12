ATHOL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A dog perished in a structure fire in Athol late last night that brought in multiple fire departments to the scene.
According to Deputy Fire Chief Jeffrey Parker, they received the call just before 10 p.m. Friday for a fire at 276 Cottage St.
The building houses an office for an auto repair business next door.
When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke conditions coming from the building.
As firefighters worked the scene, flames engulfed the structure.
With other buildings nearby exposed, a 2nd alarm was struck. The State Fire Marshal's Office was also called in.
Mutual aid came from Orange, Phillipston, Royalston, Petersham, Gardner, Barre, Erving, Turners Falls, Templeton and Hubbardston.
It was a long battle. From the time firefighters arrived on scene until the fire was under control, it took about two-and-a-half hours.
Deputy Fire Chief Parker reports a dog did perish in the fire.
There were no reported injuries to any humans.
Athol Fire Captain Eric Jack tells Western Mass News a house to the left of the building had very minor damage as a result and then another building next door had some smoke damage as well.
At this time the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Athol Fire Department and Police Department, as well as the State Fire Marshal's Office.
