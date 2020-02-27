Dog perishes, multiple people displaced following two-alarm fire in Pittsfield.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are continuing to investigate a fire that broke out Wednesday morning at a Pittsfield home.
According to Pittsfield Fire officials, crews were called to 301 Francis Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. for a report of a structure fire.
Officials arrived to find heavy smoke and fire emitting from a residence and immediately sounded a second alarm, which requires mutual aid from surrounding towns be brought in.
While crews were able to rescue one dog from the burning home, another, unfortunately, perished.
No other injuries were reported.
Authorities say that at least four people were displaced by the fire.
Members of the Lenox, Lanesborough, and Dalton Fire Departments were called in to assist.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Pittsfield Fire Department.
