SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield woman is speaking only to Western Mass News after her dog was attacked by a coyote Wednesday night in the East Forest Park neighborhood.
The dog was able to escape and is recovering, but tonight, a warning for other pet owners.
One-year-old Logan, a miniature Australian Shepard mix, is injured, but doing well after a scary night on Wednesday at his home on Mayflower Road.
"Around 9 p.m., just around the corner of our house in the backyard, he was going the bathroom. One of them must have grabbed him. I just heard a loud screech and sprinted around the corner to try and scare them away and he was just whimpering," said Taryn Urbanus of Springfield
Urbanus took logan to VCA Boston Road Animal Hospital. Luckily, no internal damage or broken ribs - just some medication and rest at home.
"They took x-rays of him and said this was probably best case scenario, that he's a little fighter for going through this because they could've easily dragged him away," Urbanus noted.
Hannah Orenstein at Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield told Western Mass News that you can expect to see more coyotes out now as we head into the winter months. She said that they're probably out looking for food.
"If people have outdoor cats or small dogs, don't leave them outside, certainly not unattended and make your yard as uncomfortable as possible for wildlife. If you have trash, lock it up, don't leave food outside, cut your hedges back," Orenstein explained.
Urbanus said this will change the way she lets Logan out at night and wants her neighbors in East Forest Park to be careful.
"I'm going to keep him on the leash, make sure all the lights are on when we go outside, and make sure I am within three feet of him with that leash," Urbanus said.
