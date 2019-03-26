SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Connecticut-based dog rescue has been denied a license to operate a new location in Springfield.
The location where they wanted to set up shop is right next to The Puppy Place on Boston Road.
The connection between the rescue and The Puppy Place has local animal rights advocates and a member of the Springfield city council on-alert.
Save All Dogs Rescue was told by the Springfield City Council that they can't operate next to The Puppy Place.
One city councilor said their business proposal was so convoluted, it made him partner with animal activists to draft an ordinance banning all retail sales of cats and dogs in Springfield.
A 'Coming Soon' sign on the door of an empty Boston Road storefront is now moot.
Springfield City Councilor Melvin Edwards, along with other council members, denied the Connecticut-based Save All Dogs Rescue a permit to operate next to The Puppy Place.
Edwards said the store and the rescue were presented as separate entities, but that it didn't appear that way on paper.
"When you start peeling back the onion looking at who manages it, who runs it, who was the volunteer, who is an employee, those were blending," Edwards explained.
Edwards said the lack of transparency made denying their license application easy, but he said other testimony about Save All Dogs Rescue is why he wants to pass an ordinance banning all commercial sales of cats and dogs in the city.
"It just didn't sound like it was the healthiest environment for these small animals...It's a consumer rights issue. Pet stores are working with the puppy mills," Edwards added.
Records obtained by Western Mass News show The Puppy Place has purchased dogs from at least one broker in Missouri.
According to a USDA inspector's notes found online, that broker was found to have excessive feces buildup, sharp cage edges, and exposed wire.
When we visited The Puppy Place to speak with a manager, we were told to contact the manager of Save All Dogs Rescue in Connecticut, which we did.
Erin Monroe told us she has no operational affiliation with The Puppy Place, only that they helped her start her rescue and continue to donate money.
She said: "I think it's a travesty that one particular well known, well organized but extremely mis-informed 'animal activist' group can sway an entire panel of council people through lies and mis-leading statements."
"There's so many dogs that are waiting for good homes that are sitting in shelters," said Sheryl Becker, founder of Western Mass. Animal Rights Advocates.
Becker said that the proposed ordinance is a step in the right direction - to pave the way for homeless pets and reputable breeders.
"Very relieved to see that the council is doing their job. They read the material we gave them, the documentation and they took us seriously. They were not just thinking about money," Becker said.
Edwards added, "We have to be advocates for them, just like we do for children."
Edwards said another reason why the ordinance is important is because there's only a short, 14 day window for a consumer to prove their new puppy has a disease directly related to the pet store from which it came.
