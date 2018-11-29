NORTH BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A fire in North Brookfield, believed to be sparked by electrical wiring in the area of a Christmas tree, has displaced at least one and a dog named Tucker.
The black lab was home alone inside of his cage when the blaze began to rage on Chase Road on Thursday morning.
Luckily, fire crews were quick to respond.
Crawling through the smoke, two crew members from the North Brookfield Fire Department entered the room found the cage and then this happened.
"i opened the door, the dog comes running out. He takes over from there. Dog got out of my arms as fast as he could and he ran to him," said North Brookfield Fire Lt. Pat Kiritsy
Fellow firefighter Josh Blodgett added, "Tried to hold on to him and he just took off. He knew it was better outside than where he was."
"He knew how to get out. He ran down the stairs and we said now we gotta go tackle the fire," Kiritsy explained.
The crew just last year saved a couple more dogs in a separate fire and received honors for that and while Tucker is safe and sound along with everyone else, the home for now is not habitable.
