SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's a happy ending for a dog in Springfield who was rescued from frigid waters this morning.
Emergency crews helped get the dog to safety after he fell in water off I-291 and tonight, we are hearing from the dog's owners.
The dog named Compass had been reported missing earlier the day Monday by his family after he got away from his owner who was taking him for a walk.
State Police received a call from a Columbia Gas employee who had spotted the pup entering a pond just off I-291, near Exit 3 in Springfield.
When Trooper Jonathan Blanchard went to check out the situation and saw the pup in the frigid water, he reached out to the Springfield Fire Department for help.
That's when a K-9 ice rescue effort ensued.
"I immediately burst into tears and we came home and they met us here and dropped him off to us. He's okay. He just has a few lacerations in between his toes, but other than that, some antibiotics. He’s good," said owner Christina Bryden.
Meantime, officials with the Thomas J. O'connor Animal Control and Adoption Center said that because Compass's owners had already reported him missing, they were able to reunite the pup with his family right away.
The owners told us they just moved to Springfield the first of this month and Compass doesn't know this area yet, so they're thrilled he's back home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.