SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A dog trapped in frigid waters of off I-291 was rescued this morning with the help of a State Police trooper and members of the Springfield Fire Department.
The dog named 'Compass' who had been reported missing earlier in the morning by his family, fell through the ice in a pond just off the side of I-291 near Exit 3 in Springfield.
State Police received a call from a Columbia Gas employee who had spotted the pup entering the pond.
When Trooper Jonathan Blanchard went to check out the situation and saw the pup in the frigid water, he reached out to the Springfield Fire Department for help.
That's when a K-9 ice rescue effort ensued! Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, Bernard Calvi, posting a photo of the rescue effort to their Twitter page.
Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center says because Compass's 'people' had already reported him missing, they were able to reunite the pup with his family right away!
"Many thanks to all involved parties! Look how happy his tiny human was to have him home safely! #413animals#acolife #neveradullmoment #teamwork "
Watch Western Mass News starting at 6 p.m. on ABC40 & CBS3 for more on this developing story!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.