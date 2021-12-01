EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The East Longmeadow Fire Department is searching for the owner of a dog that was rescued early Wednesday morning.
According to East Longmeadow Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Paul Morrissette, around 5:30 a.m. the dog was stuck 20 feet out in 3 feet deep water and mud.
East Longmeadow Fire Department members were able to successfully extricate the dog which has no tags.
