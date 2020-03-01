WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More than 140 different dog breeds put their best paw forward on Sunday in West Springfield.
Man's best friend and their owners came out for the First Company Governor’s Foot Guard Dog Show and Obedience Trials at the Eastern States Exposition.
Western Mass News spoke with an owner of a four-year-old dog. She told us why she loves attending each year
"I meet alot of nice people who care about the breed just like me," said Breeze's owner Saskia Zezima.
Visitors not only got to watch the competition, but they also went backstage to meet famous dogs and their owners.
