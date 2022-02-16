(WGGB/WSHM) -- Cases of salmonella in Massachusetts have been linked to Dog Gone Dog treats.
The state's Department of Public health said there have been three cases of salmonella infection linked to people handling the dog treats. Three cases were two adults in their 70's and a child, all from Essex County.
Several bags purchased last week have tested positive for salmonella
The Dog Gone Dog treats, including chicken chips and beef liver and sweet potato chips, are made in Georgetown and the surrounding area, including Topsfield, Salem, Haverhill, and Gloucester.
If you happen to have any, you're advised to throw them away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.