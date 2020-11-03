SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Voters are out in Springfield casting their ballots right as the after-work rush begins.
Carew Street is one of more than 50 polling locations across the city.
While there haven't been long lines Western Mass News has seen, voters have been coming in a fairly steady stream.
The Justice Department has monitors at some polls in the city to make sure election laws are followed.
Springfield police also said they have bumped up security at the polling locations.
Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh said the department is not anticipating any violence in the city.
His polling location officers have reported no problems at voting places thus far.
He said instead of just one officer per polling location, they opted for one officer for every precinct.
“We expected a high number of voters,” he said. “To make sure everything stays in an orderly fashion, we just bumped up the number of officers. So at the Boys and Girls Club, normally there might be one or two officers. This year, there's three because there’s three precincts there.”
Western Mass News drove through downtown Springfield and found no storefronts that appeared to be boarded up as seen in bigger cities like Boston.
Police said the reason for boosted security is due to the high number of people who come out to vote in presidential elections.
Earlier Tuesday, election officials were counting mail-in ballots in addition to people voting.
Western Mass News spoke with voters about whether or not they feel safe exercising their rights at the polls.
“I think we'll be calm and we have the courts and we'll make sure there's a peaceful transition of government. That's the most important thing that we have in our country,” voter Peter Murphy said.
“I am praying that I'm gonna be safe after the election, but that's all we can do,” voter Andrea Burton said. “We can just expedite and do our rights as citizens, and which I now am and play our part in making this country great.”
