SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has been elected to a fifth term in office.
Sarno captured 11,848 votes (77%) and Yolanda Cancel had 3,587 votes (23%), with 100 percent of precincts reporting.
We caught up with Sarno tonight following his victory.
"I love this job. I live it 24/7. I'm honored and privileged to be the mayor of the city of Springfield. I have a great team. We've taken this city very far and we're going to continue the momentum moving us forward," Sarno said.
With his victory, Sarno becomes Springfield's longest serving mayor, surpassing Daniel Brunton.
The Springfield city council at-large race garnered attention due to candidate Christopher Pohner, who allegedly made social media posts that other city leaders and the local NAACP chapter called racist and homophobic. He finished the race eighth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.