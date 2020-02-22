SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Members of the Dominican community held a flag-raising ceremony in Springfield today.
The event was to commemorate Dominican Independence Day and it began with a short ceremony inside Springfield City Hall.
Mayor Domenic Sarno presented a proclamation recognizing 176 years of independence in the Dominican Republic.
Community members, such as Clifford Groone from Springfield said it is important to come together and celebrate their culture.
"I just wanted to bring my kids so they can get a little bit of why we celebrate. So this is really good for him. He was born and raised here so this brings them closer to the culture...bringing all of us together it’s a really nice gesture of the City of Springfield. It’s our day so it’s really important," Groone explained.
Mayor Sarno and State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez were also in attendance.
