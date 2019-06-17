LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A scary situation at the Domino's on Center Street in Ludlow Monday night.
Authorities say a man walked into the restaurant, demanded cash, and then took off.
One Domino's employee describes the terrifying moments when a man walked in with half is face covered, and slid over a note saying he had a gun and wanted cash.
"No mask. All I seen was the tip of his nose and his eyes, and then he was gone as quickly as he came in," Domino's employee Brian Groodreau tells us.
Brian Groodreau spoke exclusively with Western Mass News, describing the scary moment that took place inside the Domino's in Ludlow Monday night.
"He passed me a note that said if i don't give him the money he was going to shoot," says Groodreau.
Groodreau emptied the cash drawer.
"I just threw it all on the table. I took all the money. I threw it on the table. I left out the change, because I figured he ain't going to take the change, and then he scooped it up and put it in his pocket and started booking it," continued Groodreau.
Not long after the robbery, a family came into the restaurant to order food.
He hurried them out of the store so he could call police. .
"Units were close. Within seconds, we had officers on scene. It is important to note that no firearm or weapon was shown," stated Lt. Daniel Valadas of the Ludlow Police Department.
Investigators say they are not sure how much money the suspect got away with.
"These crimes are usually done by someone pretty desperate, looking for money or some type of means," added Lt. Valadas.
Police are still looking for the suspect, who they say is in his twenties.
They say if anyone was in the Center Street area near Domino's around 7:00 Monday night and saw anything suspicious, to give them a call at 413-583-8305.
