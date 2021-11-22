AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A familiar name for UMass football fans will be returning to the sidelines of McGuirk Alumni Stadium.
UMass Athletics said Monday that Don Brown has been named the next head coach for the Minutemen.
UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford said in a statement:
"I am very pleased that we are able to bring Don and his family back to UMass. Coach Brown's remarkable coaching expertise and familiarity with our program and the Northeast makes this a perfect fit."
"Don is a phenomenal recruiter, talent developer and connector. We will benefit from his football acumen, strong leadership qualities and his fierce intensity and desire to build our growing FBS program into a perennial winner."
Brown, a native of Spencer, previously coached the team from 2004 and 2008 and led the Minutemen to their winningest five-year stretch in the program's history with a record of 43-19. Over the last 13 years, he has led the defenses at UConn, Maryland, Boston College, Michigan, and most recently, the University of Arizona. Before his first coaching stint at UMass, he also coached at Plymouth State from 1993 to 1995 and Northeastern from 2000 to 2003.
Brown added in a statement:
"I am honored to return to Amherst and lead the football program at the University of Massachusetts again."
"I promise to work tirelessly to make this program into something that our players, alumni and fans can be proud of. My focus will also be to develop our student-athletes so they can play at an elite level and achieve success, which requires building great relationships and having a tremendous work ethic. I can't wait to get back to the Commonwealth and get to work."
Monday's coaching announcement comes just a few weeks after the university fired former head football coach Walt Bell after three seasons and a 2-23 record.
