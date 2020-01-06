WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In Westfield, Don Humason was sworn-in Monday as the city's new mayor.
Humason, a former state senator and state representative, won a tightly contested race against Westfield Police Capt. Michael McCabe.
We had the chance to catch up with Humason after the ceremony and get answers on what he hopes to accomplish.
"From being a state senator, I had 11 cities and towns. I had a chance to look at all of those communities and I can see how Westfield is in comparison with the towns around us, to try and do the good things that other communities do, and maybe avoid some of the mistakes that other towns might have made, and work with our elected officials to make sure we get things done the way that voters have asked us to do," Humason explained.
While Humason worked at the state level for some time, this will be his first experience as a mayor.
