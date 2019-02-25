SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- When hair loss happens because of an autoimmune disease or cancer treatments, people feel like they lose a part of themselves, especially children.
However, there are services out there to help those struggling with hair loss and they rely on hair donations.
For a child, losing your hair can be devastating.
Whether they're battling an illness, like alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease that causes the body to attack its own hair follicles or fighting cancer.
"Kids don't want to be different from their peers. It's not easy to go to school with the wrong jeans or a backpack. Imagine going with no hair," said Madonna Coffman, president of Locks of Love.
Locks of Love is an organization that creates custom prosthesis, which is different than a wig. This is formed to the child's head and can stay for every day tasks.
"Because it's made by a mold of their head, it's held on by vacuums. That means it can't be pulled off. They can swim with it on, they can shower and shampoo their hair with it on just like you and I can," Coffman noted.
In order to make these life changing hair pieces, they need donations, not just of money, but of real human hair.
Western Mass News was on-board when reporter Amanda Keane asked to grow her hair long and then she went to the salon to chop of the necessary 10 inches of hair they need.
Coffman suffered from alopecia in her 20's, but it wasn't until her young daughter developed the disease that she wanted to do something to help others.
"Her recovery was my inspiration. We had the resources to help her, but not everyone does," Coffman said.
They give free prosthesis to children every two years until they are 21 years old.
Amanda's final look was a much shorter hair cut, but otherwise, not that impactful of my life, but for those on the receiving end, "When they get this gift from us, it changes their life, which is our goal: to make them have as normal a life as possible," Coffman noted.
Locks of Love is a nationwide service and they said that their best marketing is word of mouth.
A link to all of their information if you need a prosthesis or want to donate your hair can be found here.
