SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It has been one week since the fire on Belmont Avenue in Springfield that displaced dozens of residents, and donations are still being collected for the victims.
Several Western Mass News viewers have reached out asking how they can help those that have been affected by the fire, so we spent the evening trying to find out.
"There's tons and tons of boxes of clothes," Bob Charland tells us.
Bob Charland, most widely known as Bob the Bike Guy, is no stranger when it comes to giving back to the community.
His warehouse on Lyman Street in Springfield is filled with bikes, but also a number of basic necessities for people.
"All my stuff goes out there, and," continued Charland. "People actually see it going out there. This is my money, my volunteers' money, and we're just happy that the community reaches out every time we need them."
He had to put a project on hold that would've helped 900 homeless people in Hartford, CT after news of last Tuesday's fire, this after he was reached out to by Kim Rivera, the Community Engagement Director of Mass Parents United.
"We're outfitting her with fifty backpacks," stated Charland. "Fifty blankets, and all the clothes and supplies that she can take with her for this project."
Kim has been working with the eleven families that have been displaced, telling Western Mass News that they have been feeling emotional and overwhelmed.
"It's tough when," Kim tells us. "You lose everything. One minute you have everything and the next thing you know, you're displaced and you're running around and trying to figure out, especially for the children. It's very difficult for them."
Kim says that they still need a number of donations, including furniture beds, and even things like towels.
She wants to make sure that all of the victims are getting help, and not just those with children.
"To see this," says Kim. "This is so overwhelming. I didn't expect this. I didn't expect to get so much help, but, again, Springfield always comes together, and it helps people in need, so, though I'm very appreciated and in shock, it's not unusual."
Bob is accepting donations anytime after 5:00 at 111 Lyman Street in Springfield, or you can schedule a time with him by contacting him on Facebook by searching 'Robert Charland'.
Kim Rivera can be reached at 413-504-8618.
