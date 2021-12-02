SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s officially the holiday season and the Marines Corps Toys for Tots campaign is officially underway. Volunteers told us the need is greater this year than previous years.
“It’s been very busy so far," said William Harrington with the U.S. Marine Corps.
Toy collection is underway for Toys for Tots across the western Massachusetts area. The goal this year is to collect 100,000 toys.
“Every year, it keeps growing and growing - the need and the demand," said U.S. Marine Sgt. Garett Kory.
More than 60,00 children in western Massachusetts received toys last year. This year, the goal is to serve about 90,000 to 100,000 local children and volunteers told Western Mass News toys are needed in most age groups from zero to 17 years old, but more girl toys are needed.
“We are really struggling with girls ages 6 to 8 and 3 to 5," Kory added.
New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at a number of places in the area, including our drop-off location at MGM Springfield.
“Just knowing there’s this many people that are in need is sad to hear, but we are happy we are here and able to give these kids a great Christmas," Harrington noted.
Our toy drive runs through December 12. You can stop by any time of day to MGM Springfield to donate.
This Friday, Western Mass News will be live 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Bring the family to donate your toys, grab some goodies, maybe put on ice skates, and definitely say hello to your friends from Western Mass News.
