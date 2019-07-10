CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Donuts in honor of Alex Oritz are being made at Dunkin' on Front Street in Chicopee.
They're his school colors, with yellow and blue icing and the number 36 written in icing on top...Alex's football team number.
Alex played on both the football and lacrosse teams at Chicopee Comp High School.
His family telling Western Mass News this is their way of honoring him.
Alex's Aunt, Dena Vance, works at Dunkin' Donuts on Front St.
She says a lot of her family works at the store..."It's a small thing that we can do to keep us together. To show support."
Dena says they're going to try and make the donuts all week.
"My cousin is the one that's making them in honor of him. Any day he's here I'll know that they'll be made."
The Chicopee community has been coming together following the tragic crash in Wilbraham over the weekend that took Alex's life.
Hundreds gathering Monday to honor and remember him at a vigil at the school.
As Alex's family, friends and the greater community as a whole continues to mourn his loss, memory of him and the positive influence he had remains strong.
If you would like to stop in to Dunkin' to purchase some of these donuts you can find the store at 953 Front St. in Chicopee.
