CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A longtime beloved sandwich shop in Chicopee is closing.
Doogan's Deli on Broadway is being sold to a new owner, but before the doors close for good Thursday night, customers have been stopping in for one last bite to eat.
From subs to sandwiches, salads, and pizza, Doogan's has been serving the community for nearly 25 years.
Now, the owner, Doug Girouard, is retiring and selling the business.
One of Doogan's longtime customers said it's the quality food that has kept him coming back for years.
"For good food, quality food, that's why we come back...chicken francaise, it's fabulous, it's the best around," said Ken Ritchott.
New Doogan's owner George Dulchinos said that right now, there's no word on when the business will reopen, but in the coming months, he said he plans on doing renovation work and updating the interior.
The restaurant will open back up as a pizza shop under a new name.
