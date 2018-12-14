SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The latest strategy to get people to MGM Springfield is well underway.
King Ward rolled out its door-to-door bus service this week and it's proving to be popular.
It's only been a few days since King Ward started its door-to-door service to get people from around western Massachusetts and Connecticut to MGM and they said Friday that it's already been a big success.
On Monday, Chicopee-based King Ward rolled out another service for people looking to travel to Springfield to visit MGM.
This time though, they will pick you up right at your door and so far, casino-goers are loving it.
"The phones have been ringing off the hook. The door-to-door service is very popular. We have transported about 30 people from Connecticut and Massachusetts," said Dennis King with King Ward.
It's much more than just a ride to the casino. It picks you up at your house, then when you arrive at the casino, you are given a gaming voucher, as well as a food voucher.
Prices to get on the bus start at $20.
The bus picks up people from Worcester to the Berkshires and parts of Connecticut.
King told Western Mass News this option is a leg-up on the ride sharing apps because of the MGM perks when you walk in the door.
"It's the convenience of getting out of your house into a warm vehicle and it comes with a bonus," King explained.
The bus service is already looking ahead to New Year's Eve. They are encouraging people to book early, so that you can make safe holiday plans.
"No worries what so ever. We can pick you up at your house and you can have as many adult beverages as you would like and we will take you safely home,"
The New Year's Eve prices are a little different than the day to day prices, but if you contact King Ward, they will give you the price right to your house.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
