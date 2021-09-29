SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials with the city of Springfield have announced trick-or-treating will be allowed this year for families looking to go door-to-door to celebrate Halloween.
Western Mass News getting answers after the Director of the CDC offered up some guidance for trick-or-treating in 2021.
In Springfield, city officials say they reviewed the Covid-19 cases and vaccination rates before making their decision.
The announcement came Wednesday afternoon from Mayor Domenic Sarno, Human Services Commissioner, Helen Caulton Harris, and the Board of Health.
Last year, in 2020, trick-or-treating as far as going door-to-door goes, was cancelled in Springfield ... but this year it's back on!
Below are some recommended safety guidelines from the City of Springfield’s Department of Health and Human Services:
- (We) Strongly encourage everyone to keep wearing their masks and face coverings; A costume mask is not a substitute
- Avoid confined spaces, large gatherings and maintain social distancing
- Wash or sanitize your hands often
- Parents, please supervise your children using hand sanitizer
- Wash your hands when you get home with soap and water before you eat any treats
- Clean frequently touched items regularly
- For houses participating and handing out candy, do not allow trick or treaters to grab treats from the bowl or bag. You should be handing out treats and putting them into their bags or buckets
- If possible, have individually bagged treats to give out to kids
- If possible, hand out and give treats outdoors and not by your door. This will help reduce gatherings in confined spaces – doorways, porches, steps, etc.
- If you are sick, or been in contact with someone who is sick with COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19 stay home, and away from others
Mayor Sarno and HHS Commissioner Caulton-Harris stating in part:
“We want everyone to have a fun but yet safe Halloween experience. We have all worked so hard throughout this COVID-19 pandemic but we must remain vigilant if we are to defeat this virus. Although our vaccination rates continue to steadily improve, we still have a long way to go, especially with vaccinating our younger population. We must be smart and safe in order to continue to build public, consumer, and business confidence. If everyone follows these simple but yet proven and effective precautions, we can all enjoy a fun and safe Halloween.”
