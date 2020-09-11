SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Door-to-door trick-or-treating will not be allowed in Springfield this Halloween due to the pandemic.
City officials explained that the decision came in consultation between Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and the city's Health and Human Services Director Helen Caulton-Harris.
While door-to-door trick-or-treating will not be allowed, certain other events would be allowed so long as proper health and safety protocols are followed.
Sarno explained in a statement:
“We have all worked so hard to continue to defeat this COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic by currently being designated a ‘green zone’, we just don’t want to go backwards. We must continue to be smart and safe in order to continue to build public, consumer, and business confidence.”
The following activities are not allowed:
- Door-to-door trick or treating is not allowed because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors.
The following activities are not recommended:
- “Trick or treating” events where children go from car to car instead of door to door to receive treats are not recommended
- Gatherings or Parties with non-household members are not recommended even if they are conducted outdoors.
- Carnivals, festivals, live entertainments, and haunted house attractions are not recommended.
City officials noted that the following activities would be permitted:
- Online parties/contest (e.g. costumes or pumpkin carving).
- Car parades that comply with public health guidance for vehicle based parades.
- Drive by events or contest where individuals dress up or decorate their vehicles and drive by “judges” that are appropriately physically distanced.
- Drive through events where individuals remain in their vehicles and drive through an area with Halloween displays.
- Drive in events where individuals receive a treat bag (limited to commercially packaged non-perishable treats) or take away item from an organizer while the participants remain in their vehicle.
The city noted that no matter how you mark Halloween, important personal protection measures should be followed, including:
- Wear a cloth face covering when outside your home and around others that are not part of your household.
- Avoid confined spaces - Actively stay away from indoor spaces that do not allow for easy distancing of at least 6 feet between you and others.
- Avoid close contact - Stay at least 6 feet away from all other people who are not part of your own household, especially while talking, eating, drinking and singing.
- Wash or sanitize your hands often.
- Clean frequently touched items regularly.
- If you are sick, or you been in contact with someone who is sick with COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19 stay home, and away from others.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
