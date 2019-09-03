WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Unlike other storms, Dorian has given many people the chance to prepare.
Dorian's slow-moving weather pattern has not only given people the time to prepare for the hurricane to hit, but also the time to decide if they want to flee.
Many personal stories coming from travelers today at Bradley International Airport.
“She’s evacuating from Jacksonville.” one local woman tells us.
To stay or flee.
That's been the decision many people have faced with Hurricane Dorian on the horizon.
Either way, Dorian's track was top of mind for travelers at Bradley Airport on Tuesday.
"They kept changing it, like, it was going to hit on Monday or Tuesday. I changed my flight to Thursday, but it’s going to hit on Wednesday. I was able to change it back, but it got difficult. The availability of flights got less and less," stated traveler Marilyn Colonne.
While some are running away from the hurricane, others are cautiously returning to Florida.
"I think the only concern at this point would maybe be a tropical storm, but even then we would get a little flooding, but we’re used to it down there," noted traveler Allegra Rosa.
And then there are the people that have just hunkered down and hoped for the best.
"It's the price to pay when you live in, what we consider, paradise," says Florida resident Eric Rausher.
Speaking to Western Mass News via Skype, Eric Rausher says he's lived through countless hurricanes in his forty years of living in Florida.
"A native Floridian. I'm so glad they made such a big deal for us to be ready, because, if they don't, people will wait and the damage can be catestrophic," explained Rausher.
But the preparation for Hurricane Dorian was different than most.
"In the past, it's been more of a 'get ready' and 'here it comes' kind of thing. This time, it's 'get ready' and 'nothing comes'. It's pretty safe now to get out. We're getting squalls of rain and gust of wind, but nothing that should stop us from getting out," continued Rausher.
While he is grateful that the storm has weakened, he knows from experience that things could be a lot worse.
"Obviously, we wish things were better for the people in the Bahamas and our thoughts and prayers go out to them," added Rausher.
Currently, the death toll in the Bahamas stands at five, but it is expected to rise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.