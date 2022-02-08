(Gray News) -- Have you been on the hunt for a new TV? Is this the right time to upgrade your living room set? We're breaking down the do’s and don’ts for February shopping.
Televisions will be at the lowest prices of the year this February - all in time for the Super Bowl. Experts said that this is the window if you are TV shopping, but skip purchases on most other electronics. November was your window for that.
February is also a great time to find deals on winter products as they start to go on clearance. Spring arrivals are starting soon, so retailers want to clear out that inventory.
Don't miss out on the President's Day sales later this month. You'll find discounts on bedding, furniture, mattresses, and small kitchen appliances.
Also, look for deals on Valentine's Day clearance too, after February 14, but also know that February is the worst month to buy flowers as prices are at their highest all year.
