SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Mass DOT and the Springfield DPW announced Tuesday night that the northbound side of the St. James Avenue bridge will be closed until further notice.

According to the Springfield DPW, the Mass DOT discovered an issue with the concrete bridge deck.

Now, the bridge that crosses over the CSX rail line and Route 291 will be closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

The DPW noted the southbound side of St. James Avenue will be open.

