SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Mass DOT and the Springfield DPW announced Tuesday night that the northbound side of the St. James Avenue bridge will be closed until further notice.
According to the Springfield DPW, the Mass DOT discovered an issue with the concrete bridge deck.
Now, the bridge that crosses over the CSX rail line and Route 291 will be closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.
The DPW noted the southbound side of St. James Avenue will be open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.