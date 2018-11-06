LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB) -- People all across western Massachusetts heading to the polls today to cast their vote.
Several important races will be decided locally, statewide, and across the country.
Precincts opened this morning across the state for the midterm elections.
At the Community House in Longmeadow, it has been very busy there.
Taking a look down at the voting floor from the balcony, you could see dozens of people exercising their right to vote.
There were times Tuesday afternoon where every booth has had a person filling out their ballot.
We reached out to the Secretary of State's office and local town clerks to see what the voter turn out has been like today.
They told Western Mass News that it's been a very busy election day, but numbers won't be available until the polls close.
At the Community House in Longmeadow, as of 3 p.m., more than 4,600 ballots had been turned in.
One thing we've noticed is a lot of parents bringing their younger kids to vote with them and see how important it is.
"I think it's just good for them to see their parents participating in government and that we have the right to make choices for ourselves. We have good conversations about who we're voting for and why." said Penny Dugan of Longmeadow.
Voter turnout has also been heavy in other area communities:
- Holyoke - 30 percent
- Wilbraham - 50 percent
- West Springfield - 30 percent
- Northampton - 33 percent
- East Longmeadow - 43 percent
Another thing we noticed at the Community House tonight was the large presence of campaign volunteers and candidates outside the polling center.
Tents are set-up with posters and signs, proving just how historic this mid-term election is.
