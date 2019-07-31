Downed tree in Wales causes power outage, sparks brush fire.

WALES, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are working to restore power to residents in Wales after a tree came down Wednesday night.
Wales Police tell us that, just after 10:00 p.m., a tree fell in the area of Union Road by the four corners and brought down a high voltage line.
The downed power lines sparked a brush fire, but officials were able to douse the fire rather quickly.
According to the MEMA outage map, a total of 67 residents are without power at this time.
Police have closed off Union Street from 209 Union Road to the four-way intersection as National Grid crews work to restore power to residents.
