HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Friday morning's rain and wind are causing some issues in parts of Western Mass.
According to the Hadley Police Department, Roosevelt Street is closed between Knightly Road and Stockbridge Street due to a downed tree on wires.
Police say emergency crews are on scene and traffic will be detoured until further notice.
No word when the road is expected to reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.