ERVING, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police have shut down North Street in Erving due to downed tree and wires following high winds overnight.
The wires and tree are blocking North Street near the Northfield town line.
National Grid is currently reporting 33 customers without power as a result.
Police say emergency crews are on scene working to restore that power and get the road back opened.
According to the National Grid Outage Map, power is expected to be restored by 11 a.m.
Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
