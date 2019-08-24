CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee's 'Downtown Get Down' continued during a 5K run at Elms College on Saturday.
Dozens turned out for the event and it kicked off at 9 a.m.
The event is a partnership between the town, Elms, and Lorraine's Soup Kitchen and Pantry.
People enjoyed food, live art demos, and DJs' performances.
All proceeds benefit the soup kitchen.
Ruben Reyes, Executive Director of Lorraine's Soup Kitchen and Pantry told Western Mass News the crowd that came together for the event.
"The turnout has been lovely now that we have a location in the center of Chicopee at such a great location like elms, we're just looking to see where this partnership goes from here," Reyes explained.
Organizers said they hope to host more events like the one Saturday at Elms going forward.
