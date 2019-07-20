SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Even with today's extreme heat, certain local events found a way to beat it.
The heat hasn't stopped the Immaculate Conception Church here in Springfield from carrying out their 39th Annual Polish Festival.
Typically the festivals opening mass is held in tents outdoors, but anticipating a hot afternoon, the event organizers decided to put the parishioner's health as a top priority and hold the ceremony inside the air-conditioned chapel making this the first time the mass has been held indoors.
Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield describes the difference with having the festival inside.
"I've been here many times before and this is the first time it was held in the beautiful church... But it's just a great event," Mayor Sarno explained.
It's an event that is well supported by the entire community including as you just heard, Mayor Sarno as well as Fire Chief Calvi.
In addition to moving the event into an air-conditioned chapel to avoid heat exhaustion, they also decided to not have the kids wear their traditional polish garb in the ceremony.
Other things event coordinators are doing to make sure everyone has an enjoyable and safe night is making sure they have plenty of shade, water, and of course traditional polish food.
This festival is scheduled to continue until 11 p.m. tonight with temperatures expected to be in the 90's until sundown.
So whether you're here, at the festival, a cookout, or anywhere outdoors tonight make sure you keep that water close by and stay hydrated.
