EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a number of houses began having issues with their foundations here in western Massachusetts, the state is now taking steps to address the issue.
This month, there have been two meetings, one in Brimfield and one in East Longmeadow today, so that residents can learn more about the resources available, but state legislators admit that this all a learning process for everyone involved.
Dozens of people from East Longmeadow learned about how the state can help them deal with issues with their crumbling foundations.
This was at the East Longmeadow Senior Center Saturday.
Lisa Scully tells Western Mass News that her home of fifteen years is has significant flooding issues.
"It's been really difficult, and," Scully tells us. "I'm worried that my foundation is weak. I'm worried that there's new cracks in the floor and I'd like to be able to save my home."
Saving homes is the goal of State Representative Brian Ashe of the Second Hampden District.
He tells us Western Mass that an iron sulfide mineral from Connecticut causes a house's foundation to deteriorate and lead to cracking.
"Sometimes," representative Ashe tells us. "People have had foundations ten to fifteen years before it starts happening so this is kind of an informative forum, and, again, a place people can fill out applications if they know they have a crumbling foundation."
Since the issue stems from Connecticut, Ashe says that representatives from the neighboring state also joined Saturday.
"They're about," continued Ashe. "Three or four years ahead of us in this so they've gone through a lot of this, and so we want to learn from their mistake and their successes."
A mutual learning experience, which he hopes, at the end of the day, stops people from going bankrupt for simply trying to save their home.
"It could be," stated Ashe. "A couple hundred thousand dollars to fix someone's home, and not many people that I know have that kind of money and, unfortunately, it's not covered by insurance right now."
Legislators are going to meet and develop a game plan for the Co-Crumbling Foundation Commission that has been appointed by the governor.
