HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dozens of people have been charged following a sweep in Holyoke by local, state, and federal authorities.
The U.S. Attorney's office said that 'Operation Open Air', which was conducted in October, has resulted in 42 people are facing firearms and drug offenses.
The operation targeted the distribution of opioids, including heroin, and ended with 17 people charged with federal drug offenses and 25 people on state firearms and drug charges.
"During this operation, law enforcement targeted and dismantled illegal drug markets operating in plain sight. Thanks to the coordinated partnership of local, state and federal law enforcement, dangerous drugs have been removed from the streets and Holyoke and surrounding communities are safer for all residents," said U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling in a statement.
Those 17 facing federal charges include:
- Dennis Roman, 34, of Holyoke - Conspiracy to distribute heroin and distribution of heroin
- Ronny Authier, 21, of Holyoke - Distribution of and possession with intent to distribute heroin
- Christopher Lebron, 31, of Holyoke - Distribution of heroin
- Alexis Santana, 18, of Holyoke - Distribution of heroin
- Jayson Quinones, 35, of Holyoke - Distribution of heroin
- Herman Gomez, 20, of Holyoke - Distribution of heroin
- Joevani Pagan, 28, of Holyoke - Distribution of heroin
- Alexis Tapia, 34, of Holyoke - Distribution of heroin and cocaine
- Juan Rivera-Velez - Distribution of heroin
- Milagros Gaetan, 50 - Distribution of heroin
- Jose Cruz, 42 - Distribution of cocaine
- Jeffrey Caride, 38, of Holyoke - Distribution of heroin
- Miquiana Laboy, 22, of Holyoke - Distribution of heroin and cocaine
- Gilbert Ramos, 25, of Holyoke - Distribution of heroin
- Manuel Sanchez, 26, of Holyoke - Distribution of heroin
- Pedro Rivas-Morales, 21, of Holyoke - Distribution of and possession with intent to distribute heroin
- Roberto Santiago, 44, of Holyoke - Distribution of and possession with intent to distribute heroin
Federal prosecutors said that many of the charges were from sweeps conducted in Holyoke that targeted people distributing opioids in open, public spaces.
“The catastrophic abuse of opioids is filling emergency rooms and graveyards. ‘Operation Open Air’ was carried out to temper future casualties of this crisis in the Pioneer Valley by shutting down the open peddling of deadly drugs in public spaces...The FBI and our law enforcement partners take pride in having struck one more serious blow to ruthless traffickers preying on our vulnerable neighbors," said Joseph Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division in a statement.
