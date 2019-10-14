SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Bargain shoppers headed to South Hadley today for the town's Annual Columbus Day Tag Sale.
Clothes, mugs, and toys among the many different items set up on tables for South Hadley's Annual Tag Sale.
First thing Monday morning, bargain hunters began arriving looking for deals.
One resident, Corinne Guidi said even with money in her pocket, her first get was a steal.
"We just got like a barrel on the side of the road. It was free and it was so nice and in good condition, I couldn't leave it, I was like this is too nice of a barrel not to get...and while many people come from all over to the area for their first time, some have been doing this for years," Guidi explained.
Another resident, Peggy Griffin told Western Mass News the key to her selling success is the quality effort that goes into it.
"I do handmade grapevine wreaths, we pick natural wide grapevine, and I make wreaths and I sell them wholesale to florists and I also decorate them myself," Griffin said.
With hundreds of people coming through South Hadley, Griffin said her favorite part is something you can't buy.
"Meeting different people and what you're going to find, the hunt. It's kind of like pickers on a small scale, ya know?" Griffin said.
